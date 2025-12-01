UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: 11,727 candidates cleared, check marks/cut-off, schedule information at direct link here

UPPSC released the results for PCS Prelims 2025 for which 265,270 candidates appeared, and 11,727 candidates successfully cleared. The schedule for main examination will be declared at the commission's official website.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the results for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims 2025 on Monday along with the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Preliminary Examination-2025. The commission issued an advertisement on February 20, mentioning the details of application which 626,387 candidates gave of which 265,270 candidates appeared for the examination held on October 12.

The number of vacancies has increased from 200 to 920—more than four and a half times. Now there are 106 posts for ACF/RFO and 814 posts for PCS. The Commission’s Secretary, Ashok Kumar, said that 11,727 candidates have successfully cleared and are eligible to give the main examination despite vacancies being just 920.

The schedule for the main examination and information related to the online application for successful candidates will be issued separately. The candidates’ marks/cut-off scores will be made available on the Commission’s website after the declaration of the final selection results.

Candidates who appeared for the competitive exam can now check their qualifying status through the official roll number-based PDF. The shortlisted candidates are now eligible for PCS Mains, the next stage of the recruitment process.

The UPPSC has uploaded the roll number-based PDF on its official website: uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download and save the key document for future reference. For more information, visit the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in