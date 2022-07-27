UPPSC PCS Prelim Result 2022 DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in: Steps to check result here

UPPSC PCS Prelim Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC has released UPPSC preliminary result 2022 today on its official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in along with the list of candidates qualified for the Mains Exam. As many as 5964 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC Prelims 2022.

UPPSC PCS Prelim Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission-- uppsc.up.nic.in In the advertisement section, Search for “List of candidates qualified in PCS and ACF/RFO (Prelims)Exam 2022.”. A new page appears on the screen with the result pdf for UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022. Download the result pdf and check for your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates with the “Ctrl+F” shortcut. If your Roll Number appears in the PDF, do begin your preparation for UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022.

Read: NTA NEET UG 2022: Answer key, OMR Sheet to release on this date; check important details here