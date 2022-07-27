UPPSC PCS Prelim Result 2022 DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in: Steps to check result here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC has released UPPSC preliminary result 2022 today on its official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in along with the list of candidates qualified for the Mains Exam. As many as 5964 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC Prelims 2022.
UPPSC PCS Prelim Result 2022: How to check
- Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission-- uppsc.up.nic.in
- In the advertisement section, Search for “List of candidates qualified in PCS and ACF/RFO (Prelims)Exam 2022.”.
- A new page appears on the screen with the result pdf for UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022.
- Download the result pdf and check for your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates with the “Ctrl+F” shortcut.
- If your Roll Number appears in the PDF, do begin your preparation for UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022.
