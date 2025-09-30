UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

UPPSC PCS prelims admit card contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and important instructions.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UP PCS Prelims exam admit card on its official website -- uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam will need to enter their date of birth, registration number, and gender to access their admit cards. The UP PCS exam will be held on October 12. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card.

Steps to download UPPCS Prelims Admit Card 2025

Visit the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link for 'Download Admit Card for UPPCS Prelims 2025'. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and gender in the login window. Submit the details and the admit card will appear on the screen. Download the admit card and take a clear printout for exam day.

Get the direct LINK to download admit cards HERE.

Details on admit card

The admit card contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and important instructions.

Every year, nearly 6 lakh candidates apply for the PCS exam, which recruits for various Group A and Group B administrative posts in the state government.