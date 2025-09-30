UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here
EDUCATION
UPPSC PCS prelims admit card contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and important instructions.
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UP PCS Prelims exam admit card on its official website -- uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam will need to enter their date of birth, registration number, and gender to access their admit cards. The UP PCS exam will be held on October 12. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card.
Get the direct LINK to download admit cards HERE.
The admit card contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and important instructions.
READ | JEE Main 2026: NTA issues KEY advisory for students ahead of registration in October 2025; check here
Every year, nearly 6 lakh candidates apply for the PCS exam, which recruits for various Group A and Group B administrative posts in the state government.