UPPSC PCS prelims 2021: Answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in, last day to raise objection November 3

Headlines

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

US President Biden departs for India to attend G20 Summit

India's first UPI-enabled cash withdrawals promise convenience, know how it works

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

West Bengal man buys one acre-plot of land on Moon for wife's birthday

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaaz ka achar)

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

Watch: Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy reveal names of their twins on Janmashtami, explain their meaning to fans

HomeEducation

Education

UPPSC PCS prelims 2021: Answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in, last day to raise objection November 3

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 has been released uppsc.up.nic.in

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 09:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021. Candidates can download the answer key for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Pre.) Asst. Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Services (Pre.) EXAM – 2021 through the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. 

The answer key can be downloaded till November 2, 2021. Candidates can raise objections through the official website on or before November 3, 2021, as per the official notice. The candidate will have to pay an amount and raise the objection for each question.  

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

1. Go to the official UPPSC website on uppsc.up.nic.in

2. Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 link, on the homepage,

3. Answer key will appear on the screen

4. Download and take a printout for future reference

Official notice: uppsc.up.nic.in 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

Net run rate controversy arises as Afghanistan unwittingly exit Asia Cup 2023

CBSE CTET Results 2023 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check latest updates

CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs

Mahesh Babu wishes Jawan is an all time blockbuster, says will watch with family, Shah Rukh Khan promises to join them

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE