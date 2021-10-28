UPPSC PCS prelims 2021: Answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in, last day to raise objection November 3

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 has been released uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021. Candidates can download the answer key for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Pre.) Asst. Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Services (Pre.) EXAM – 2021 through the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

The answer key can be downloaded till November 2, 2021. Candidates can raise objections through the official website on or before November 3, 2021, as per the official notice. The candidate will have to pay an amount and raise the objection for each question.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

1. Go to the official UPPSC website on uppsc.up.nic.in

2. Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 link, on the homepage,

3. Answer key will appear on the screen

4. Download and take a printout for future reference

Official notice: uppsc.up.nic.in