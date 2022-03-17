UPPSC PCS Notification 2022 RELEASED: Apply for 250 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in – Check eligibility, important dates

UPPSC PCS Notification 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification for UPPSC PCS 2022. UPPSC is inviting applications for the posts of Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam, 2022 (250 Vacancies). The last date to apply is April 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Exam 2022 Details

Post: Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2022

No. of Vacancy: 250

Pay Scale: 9300 – 34800/- & 15600 – 39100/-

UPPSC PCS Pre Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria

PCS: Candidate must be a Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University.

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For Gen/OBC: 125/-

For SC/ ST: 65/-

For PH: 25/-

How to Apply: Eligible and interested candidates may apply online through the UPPSC‘s website uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Notification: Important Dates

Starting Date for of Online Application Submission: March 16, 2022

Last Date for of Online Application Submission: April 12, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Fee: April 12, 2021

Last Date for Complete Online Application form: April 16, 2022

UPPSC PCS Exam 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Pre Written Exam, Main Written Exam and Interview.

UPPSC PCS Exam 2022 Notification: uppsc.up.nic.in