UPPSC PCS-J 2019: Results declared, check@uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) released the results for Provincial Civil Services(PCS)- Judiciary(PCS-J) exam on July 20. Candidates can check their result on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC conducts the PCS-J exams in three phases. The preliminary exam was held on January 30 following which the candidates had to clear the Main examination which was held on January 30, 31 and February 1.

Candidates had to appear for the interview round after the main exams were over. The final merit list was released after the interview rounds.

Steps to check the results for UPPSC (PCS-J):

Step 1.Log on to the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link- 'List of selected candidates in UP Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam-2018'

Step 3. A pdf file will appear with names of candidates who have qualified the examination.

Step 4. Download and take a print out for future reference.