UPPSC PCS Final Result 2018 declared @uppsc.up.nic.in; Anuj Nehra secures 1st rank

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday (September 11) declared the final result for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2018. Candidates, who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of the board, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Anuj Mehra topped the PCS Main 2020 exam followed by Sangeeta Raghav, who scored the second rank, and Jyoti Sharma on the third.

Steps to check the results for UPPSC PCS 2018 Final result:

Step 1. Log on to the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link- 'RESULT OF COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2018'

Step 3. A pdf file will appear.

Step 4. Download and take a print out for future reference.

According to the notification released by the commission, the exam was conducted for a total of 988 posts, out of which 976 candidates have been successful. 12 posts of Information Officer and District Information Officer remain vacant due to the non-availability of qualified candidates.

A total of 2,669 candidates had passed the main exam and were called for the interview round.

Due to COVID-19, the PCS interview was held on 11 August, 13 August, 14 August, 18 August and 28 August 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission secretary Jagdish shared the information.

UPPSC conducts the PCS exams in three phases. The first phase is the preliminary exam. The candidates who clear this phase are eligible for the Main examination after which an interview round is held. The final appointment is done after the third/interview round.