UPPSC PCS exam 2023 Notification: Application process to begin today for 173 vacancies at uppsc.up.nic.in

This recruitment drive will fill up nearly 173 posts for the combined state/upper subordinate services exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to begin the application process for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023 today (March 3). Candidates can apply through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in The last date to apply is April 6, 2024. 

The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum should not be more than 40 years as on July 1, 2023.

The eligibility criteria, application fee and detailed notification will be available on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in from March 3.

UPPSC to release the official notification for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023 today, March 3. However, short notice for the exam has been released already.

