Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPPSC PCS 2023: Application process to end this week for 173 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

This recruitment drive will fill up nearly 173 posts for the combined state/upper subordinate services exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 08:33 AM IST

UPPSC PCS 2023: Application process to end this week for 173 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in
File photo

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to conclude the application process for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023 soon. The last date to submit the application fee is April 3. The last date to submit the application form is April 6. Interested candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum should not be more than 40 years as on July 1, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up nearly 173 posts for the combined state/upper subordinate services exam.

The eligibility criteria, application fee and detailed notification will be available on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in from March 3.

UPPSC to release the official notification for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023 today, March 3. However, short notice for the exam has been released already.

UPPSC PCS exam 2023: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Click on the Notification tab
  • Click on the apply online
  • Register and proceed with the application
  • Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who own expensive watches, PC's cost Rs 32 lakh
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Disha Patani sets temperature of US high with her sexy white bikini looks, poses with Mouni Roy
Nia Sharma stuns in bold outfits, drops hot photos, videos on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 653 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.