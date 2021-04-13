UPPSC PCS 2020 Result: Jamia Milia Islamia student tops exam, check top 10 list here

The results for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS 2020 exam were announced on Monday (April 12) and it girls who are in the forefront again.

Sanchita, a student of Jamia Milia Islamia University, Delhi bagged the top position of the coveted exam while Shivakshi Dixit from Indira Nagar secured the second position.

The UPPSC PCS 2020 final results were announced on Monday evening on their official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The third position in the merit list was bagged by Mohit Rawat of Palwal while the fourth position was secured by Shishir Kumar Singh from Ballia.

The fifth position in the merit listed was secured by Udit Panwar from Meerut’s Vivek Vihar and Lalit Kumar Mishra of Karchhana, Sangam City got the sixth place.

At seventh place is Pratiksha Singh of Mohan Nnagar, Ghaziabad, while Mahima of Jyotiba Phule Nagar bagged the eighth place.

Sudhanshu Nayak of Gorakhpur stood at ninth place and Neha Mishra of Barabanki secured the 10th place in the overall merit list.