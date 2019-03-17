UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher results 2018 declared @ uppsc.up.nic.in

Results of the LT Grade Assistant Teacher written examination has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Service Commission (UPPSC). All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can log on to the official UPPSC website and check their result. Check @ uppsc.up.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on July 29, 2018, across 39 centers in Allahabad. The exam was conducted to fill a total of 10,768 vacancies.

While the examination was conducted to fill 10,768 posts, a total of 7,63,317 candidates have enrolled for the recruitment service.

Here is a quick guide to check and download the results for LT grade written examination:

Step 1: Browse for the official website @ uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Look for results or download section and check for download results.

Step 3: Once the page is opened, fill in all the details and click the submit or ok.

Step 4: A new page showing results will appear on the screen. The desired user can mail, download the result for their reference.