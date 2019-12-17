UPPSC invites application for 309 BEO posts at uppsc.up.nic.in; apply before 13th January 2020

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the Block Education Officer (BEO) posts on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Interested candidates can apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before January 13, 2020. A total of 309 vacancies notified for UPPSC Block Education Officer Posts.

The last date for submitting the application fee is 10 January 2020 and if the fee is deposited in Bank after the last date of fee submission, the online application of the candidate will not be accepted.

Eligibility

Candidates who are willing to UPPSC BEO Jobs should have a Bachelors's degree in Education from recognized universities.

Age

The age of the candidates should be between 21 years and 40 years. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Exam pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary and mains examination. The preliminary exam will consist of general studies (objective) exam. The total number of marks will be 300 and the time duration of the preliminary exam will be 2 hours.

UPPSC BEO Application Fee

General & OBC/ EWS - Rs. 125/-

SC/ ST - Rs. 65/-

PH Candidates - Rs. 25/-

Here's how you can apply for UPPSC BEO recruitment 2019

1. Go to the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘All advertisements’

3. You will be redirected to a new webpage. Click on the link for ‘Block Education Officer’ and fill in the application form.

4. Pay the application fee and click on submit.

5. Take a print out of the application form for further reference.