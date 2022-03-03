UPPSC GIC Lecture Main exam 2022 admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in - Download hall ticket here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the position of State Inter College Lecturer Main Examination 2020, on the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exams will be conducted across various centres in Prayagraj and Lucknow. Candidates will be required to carry one official photo identity proof such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card photocopy and two passport size photographs to the centre.

The examination will take place on March 13 in two shifts.

First shift timings - 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Second shift timings - 2 pm to 5 pm

The first shift will consist of General Hindi and Hindi Essay type papers for a total of 200 marks and two hours to answer the paper.

The second shift will consist of an optional paper that will be of 300 marks and candidates will get three hours to answer the paper.

Here's how you can download the admit card for UPPSC GIC Lecturer:

- Visit uppsc.up.nic.in

- Click on the link given for the relevant admit card

- Then, enter required details to access admit card like registration number and date of birth etc. and click on submit

- The admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to save a copy on their computer as well as get a printout for future reference.