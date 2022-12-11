Search icon
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam at uppsc.up.nic.in

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 303 vacancies of Civil Judge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is inviting application process for UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022. The last date to apply is January 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill 303 vacancies of Civil Judge in the organisation.

Salary offered: 9000-14550 (Revised Pay Scale Rs. 27700-770-35090- 920-40450-1080-44770)

Education qualification: A candidate for direct recruitment to the service, till the last Date for submitting the application:- 
(A) Must be a Bachelor of Laws of a University established by Law in U.P. or any other University of India recognised for this purpose by the Governor, Or 
(B) Must be an Advocate enrolled under the provisions of the Advocate Act 1961 or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a Member Faculty of Advocates in Scotland and is entitled to practice in the Court or Courts subordinate thereto; 
(C) Must possess a thorough Knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Script.

UPPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-5/E-1/2022, U.P. JUDICIAL SERVICE CIVIL JUDGE (JUNIOR DIVISION) EXAMINATION-2022”
  • Fill the application form
  • Pay the fee and submit
  • Download the form and take a printout for future.

UPPSC recruitment 2022 notification

