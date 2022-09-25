Search icon
UPPSC APO Prelim 2022 result DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in: See steps to check here

UPPSC APO Prelim Result 2022 has been declared today at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

UPPSC APO Prelim Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Prelim Exam 2022 at the official website -- uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC APO Result 2022 has been declared today (September 25) for candidates. UPPSC APO prelims 2022 were held on August 21. 

A total of 64100 candidates have registered for the examination of which 33315 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 1079 candidates have qualified for the exam and can appear for the UPPSC APO Main exam.

UPPSC APO result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, click on ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER (MAINS) EXAM-2022”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print out for future reference.

