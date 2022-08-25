Search icon
UPPSC APO 2022 answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here

Candidates can check the answer key through the official website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key/ key sheet for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Exam 2022 on August 24, 2022. Candidates can check the answer key through the official website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC APO exam was conducted on August 21, 2022 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. The answer key and the question paper for all 4 series (A, B,C,D) can be checked on the official website.

The UPPSC APO answer key is available on the website until August 30, 2022. 

Candidates can raise objections till August 31, 2022 upto 5pm in case of any discrepancy along with relevant evidence.

This UPPSC recruitment drive will fill up a total of 44 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO).

UPPSC APO Answer key 2022: Steps to check

  • Visit UPPSC's official website, uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Click on “Click here to view Key Answer Sheet” available on the homepage
  • Click on the APO answer key link
  • The APO answer keys will appear on your screen
  • Check and download for future references

UPPSC APO Answer key 2022: Direct link

