UPPSC Answer Key RO ARO Exam 2021 expected to be released soon at uppsc.up.nic.in - Details here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to release the answer key soon for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exam. The written examination for the UPPSC RO, ARO posts was held on December 5, 2021. UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key can be downloaded from the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in (once released).

On December 5, the UPPSC exam was conducted in two shifts across examination centres in 22 district headquarters of the state. The candidates who get selected in the prelims exam will be able to attend the mains examination on April 10, 2022. The candidates will get two to three days to raise objections (if any) on UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2021.

Some changes were made to the exam centre, the exam centre was relocated to Shri Sai Inter College, Lakhpera Bagh, Barabanki of Akash Marriage Hall, which is located opposite Zaidpur, Barabank.

Paper 1 comprised of 140 questions of 1 mark each from General Studies, whereas; Paper 2 consisted of 60 questions from the General Hindi section.

Here is the expected cut off candidates can go through to have an idea:

General: 125-135

OBC: 125-130

SC: 105-112

ST: 90- 110

PWD: 85-95

Female Candidates: 115-125