UPPRPB 2019 exam: Admit card for various posts released, check @ upprpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the admit cards for the examinations that need to be given for the post of Computer Operators and Clerks. Candidates can download their admit card on the official website — upprpb.gov.in.

Steps to download the admit card:

1. Log on to the official website- upprpb.gov.in.

2. click on the link of the admit card for the required post- Computer Operator/Clerk.

3. Enter the registration number.

4. Enter the Date of birth.

5. Enter the code.

6. Submit login.

7. The admit card will appear on the screen.

About Police Recruitment And Promotion Board, Lucknow

Vision: UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is committed to being a leader in recruitment, through impartial and objective methodology, adopting transparent processes, innovative technological applications, continuous evolution and growth.

Mission: UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is committed to providing services which are appropriate to the needs of the police force based on its requirements to meet the challenges of the millennium.

Founding Principles:

* To adopt and implement procedures which are fair, impartial, transparent, non-discretionary, and non-discriminatory.

* To inculcate a work culture of truthfulness, conscientious professionalism, responsibility, accountability, mutual trust and respect amongst one another and upholding the highest core values of reliability and work ethos.

* To achieve the goals, we strive to work as a team within the Board and in collaboration with other agencies, making use of their abilities, diverse experiences and skills in human resource management.

The candidates who applied for the post of Computer Operators will have to appear for a typing exam on July 11.

The candidates who applied for the role of Clerks in UPPRPB will have to give a Physical Efficiency test on July 11 in Lucknow.