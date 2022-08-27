Search icon
UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 1033 Executive Assistant posts at upenergy.in

UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upenergy.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

UPPCL to conclude the application process for 1033 Executive Assistant posts in Grade 3. The last date to apply is September 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upenergy.in.
 
UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Executive Assistant
No. Of Vacancy: 1033
Pay Scale: 27200 – 86100/- Level-4
 
Category wise details
UR: 416
EWS: 103
OBC: 278
SC: 216
ST: 20
Total: 1033
 
UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate of a recognised University and typing Speed in Hindi 30 wpm on Computer.
 
Age limit: 21 to 40 years
 
Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card OR Challan.
For UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS Category: 1180/-
For SC/ST: 826/-
For PH: 12/-
 
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website upenergy.in/uppcl.
 
UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 19, 2022
Last date for online application submission: September 12, 2022
Last fate for payment of fee online: September 12, 2022
Last date for payment of fee through vhallan: September 14, 2022
Exam Date: 2nd week October 2022
 
UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test & Typing Test.

UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification

