UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for 1033 Executive Assistant posts, know salary, how to apply

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is September 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upenergy.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

File photo
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released a recruitment notification for 1033 Executive Assistant posts in Grade 3. The last date to apply is September 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upenergy.in.
 
UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Executive Assistant
No Of Vacancy: 1033
Pay Scale: 27200 – 86100/- Level-4
 
UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognised University and typing Speed in Hindi 30 wpm on Computer.
Age Limit: 21 to 40 years
 
Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card OR Challan.
For UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS Category: 1180/-
For SC/ST: 826/-
For PH: 12/-
 
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website upenergy.in/uppcl.
 
UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 19, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: September 12, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: September 12, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee through Challan: September 14, 2022
Exam Date: 2nd week October 2022
 
UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test & Typing Test.
