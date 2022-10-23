Search icon
UPPCL Recruitment 2022: 79 Assistant Accountant posts open, important date, selection process and other details here

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Accountant posts will open in November.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released a recruitment notification. UPPCL is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates to hire for the post of Assistant Accountant. Candidates who want to appear for the job examination can fill out their applications from the official website-- upenergy.in. 

The application process for UPPCL Recruitment will start on November 8 and the last date for the application form submission process will end on November 28. The last date for the application fees is November 30. 

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

To hire candidates for the UPPCL vacancies, the corporation will conduct a Computer Based Test (CBT) examination. The UPPCL Recruitment 2022 examination will be conducted in the second week of January. 

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Important details 

Candidates who are applying for the recruitment exam will have to pay an application fee is Rs 1180 for the unreserved, EWS, and OBC categories. For SC/ST category the application fee is Rs 826. The application fee is Rs 12 for PWD candidates. Candidates must fall under the age group of 21 to 40 years. 

This UPPCL recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies of Assistant Accountant posts.

