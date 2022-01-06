UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Engineers posts, salary up to Rs 59,000 - Important dates, Eligibility

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of UPPCL - uppcl.org.

The submission of applications begins on January 11, 2022, and the last date is January 31, 2022.

Number of positions available:

- Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Power) -75 posts

- Assistant Engineer (Electronics and Telecommunication) - 14 posts

- Assistant Engineer (Computer Science/Information Technology) - 24 posts

Selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 59,500 per month under Pay Matrix Level 10.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Assistant Engineer Recruitment - Candidates should have a degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university or institute. Apart from this, the minimum age of the candidate for recruitment has been fixed at 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Examination and Personal Interviews. For this General/OBC/other state candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates of the state will have to pay an application fee of Rs 826.