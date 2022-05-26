UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Engineer Civil posts at upenergy.in, know how to apply

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is inviting applications for 14 Assistant Engineer Trainees (AE-Civil) posts. The last date to apply is June 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upenergy.in.
UPPCL Assistant Engineer Civil Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Assistant Engineer Trainee (AE Civil)
No. of Vacancy: 14
Pay Scale: 59500/- Level 10
UPPCL Assistant Engineer Civil Recruitment 2022 Discipline and Category wise Details
UR: 06
EWS: 01
OBC: 05
SC: 02
ST: 0
Total: 14
UPPCL Assistant Engineer Civil Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University OR Institute.
Age Limit: 21 to 40 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card OR Challan.
For UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS Category: 1180/-
For SC/ST Category: 826/-
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the UPPCL official website upenergy.in/uppcl.
UPPCL AE Civil Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: May 24, 2022
Last date for online application submission: June 14, 2022
Last date for payment of fee online: June 14, 2022
Last date for payment of fee through challan: June 16, 2022
Exam Date: 3th Week of July 2022
UPPCL Assistant Engineer Civil Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test and Interview.
Notification: upenergy.in