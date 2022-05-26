UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Engineer Civil posts at upenergy.in, know how to apply

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is inviting applications for 14 Assistant Engineer Trainees (AE-Civil) posts. The last date to apply is June 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upenergy.in.

UPPCL Assistant Engineer Civil Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Engineer Trainee (AE Civil)

No. of Vacancy: 14

Pay Scale: 59500/- Level 10

UPPCL Assistant Engineer Civil Recruitment 2022 Discipline and Category wise Details

UR: 06

EWS: 01

OBC: 05

SC: 02

ST: 0

Total: 14

UPPCL Assistant Engineer Civil Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University OR Institute.

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card OR Challan.

For UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS Category: 1180/-

For SC/ST Category: 826/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the UPPCL official website upenergy.in/uppcl.

UPPCL AE Civil Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 24, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 14, 2022

Last date for payment of fee online: June 14, 2022

Last date for payment of fee through challan: June 16, 2022

Exam Date: 3th Week of July 2022

UPPCL Assistant Engineer Civil Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test and Interview.

Notification: upenergy.in