UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Bumper applications invited for Junior Engineer post - Check Salary, Eligibility, other details

The state of Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for the recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer at the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). The application process has already begun on November 12 and the end date is December 2.

Candidates eligible for the post can apply by visiting the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in.

UPPCL is looking to hire a total of 173 individuals through this recruitment.

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested applicants need to have a diploma in Electrical Engineering and should be between the age of 18- 40 years.

Here's how you can apply for this position:

- Visit official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in.

- On the homepage, click on the 'Vacancy' link and a new screen will appear

- Click on the post that you want to apply for. Here you will have to click Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical.

- A new page will appear where you can register yourself by creating a login ID and password and uploading relevant documents

- Then pay the application fee and submit the application

- Take a printout for further reference.

Application fee:

- Candidates belonging to the unreserved or EWS/OBC category will have to pay Rs 1,180 while those belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 826.

- Candidates from the PwD category will have to pay Rs 12

The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be conducted in Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Meerut cities. The tentative date for the exam is the second week of January 2022.

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 44,900 as per the 7th pay commission.