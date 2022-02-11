UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Admit card released for Assistant Accountant - Steps to download hall ticket

All aspirants awaiting their Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) admit card for the position of Assistant Accountant can now download it using ther ID and password from the official website of UPPCL.

UPPCL is looking to fill in a total of 240 positions with this recruitment drive. Notably, the exam will be conducted on February 22, 24 and 25.

Here's how you can download the admit card:

- Visit the official website upenergy.in

- Click on the Vacancy/Results tab

- Then click on the 'Assistant Accountant' admit card link

- Fill in your login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Candidates are advised to download and also keep a hard copy for future reference.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test (CBT). The test will have two papers - Paper I with 50 questions and Paper-II with 150 questions.