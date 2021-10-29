UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at upenergy.in – Check salary, eligibility, last date

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is inviting applications for 173 Junior Engineer Trainee (JE) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upenergy.in. The last date to apply is December 2, 2021. The application process will begin on November 12, 2021.

UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Junior Engineer Trainee (AE)

No. of Vacancy: 173

Pay Scale: 44900/- Level –7

Discipline and Category wise Details

Discipline: Electrical

UR: 71

EWS: 17

OBC: 46

SC: 36

ST: 03

Total: 173

UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card OR Challan.

For UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS Category: 1180/-

For SC/ST Category: 826/-

For PH: 12/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website upenergy.in/uppcl.

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: November 12, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 02, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: December 02, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Challan: December 04, 2021

Exam Date: 2nd Week of January 2022

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test.

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification: upenergy.in