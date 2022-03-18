UPPCL JE Civil Recruitment Notification 2022: Vacancies announced for 25 posts at upenergy.in – Check salary, last date

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is inviting applications for 25 Junior Engineer Trainee (JE-Civil) posts. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upenergy.in.

UPPCL Junior Engineer Civil Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Junior Engineer Trainee (JE Civil)

No. of Vacancy: 25

Pay Scale: 44900/- Level –7

Discipline and Category wise Details

UR: 10

EWS: 02

OBC: 07

SC: 06

ST: 0

Total: 25

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have three-Year Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card OR Challan.

For UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS Category: 1180/-

For SC/ST Category: 826/-

For PH: 12/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply Online through the official website upenergy.in.

UPPCL JE Civil Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 25, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 18, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: April 18, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Challan: April 20, 2022

Exam Date: 4th Week of May 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test.