UP Board class 10, 12 exam 2021 date sheet: Important update students must not miss

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), on Monday (May 18) responded to a fake schedule of UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations doing the rounds on social media and issued a clarification that it has not announced any examination schedule yet and requested students to ignore the viral message.

According to the message, the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations were to be held between June 5 and 25.

UPMSP Secretary Divya Kant Shukla issued a clarification saying that "It is informed that the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the year 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations will be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is absolutely fake. FIR will be registered against those who have circulated this fake news."

“The schedule of high school and intermediate examinations for 2021 being circulated on WhatsApp is absolutely fake. No revised schedule has been issued by the Board. Candidates are advised to ignore it,” said the notification.

“We are initiating the process of lodging an FIR against people spreading fake news,” it added.

Meanwhile, students also noticed spelling errors in the 'fake schedule'.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Out of the total registrations, as many as 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 UPMSP exams.

Amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had recently announced on his social media handle that the board exams to be conducted by UPMSP stand postponed till May 20.

Thus, it is expected that the decision regarding the conduction of the Uttar Pradesh board exams will be taken after May 20.