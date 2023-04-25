Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 released at upresults.nic.in, know how to download Marksheet PDF

UP Board Exam 2023 results are out, accessible on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.in.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 released at upresults.nic.in, know how to download Marksheet PDF
UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 released at upresults.nic.in, know how to download Marksheet PDF

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 released at upresults.nic.in: The wait is finally over for more than 58 lakh students who appeared for the UP Board Exam 2023 for High School and Intermediate. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad conducted the exams from February 16 to March 3 and 4, respectively. The official announcement for the results was made by the Secretary of UP Board, Mr. Dibyakant Shukla, and they can now be accessed on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in, and the National Informatics Centre's website, upresults.in.

It's natural for the students to feel anxious about their results, especially after putting in a lot of effort and hard work. To clear the UP Board Exam 2023, candidates shoould at least score 33 percent and this is not a combined number but for each subject. Those who could not clear the exam will be given another opportunity to appear for it again, and the details will be shared soon.

If you're wondering how to download the marksheet PDF, it's a simple process. All you need to do is visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in, and click on the direct link for UP Board Result 2023 Class 10 on the homepage. A new window will open where you can enter your roll number and school code. Once you submit the details, the result or scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Don't forget to download and take a print out of the marksheet for future reference.

UP Board Exam 2023 was conducted for Class 10 and 12 students, and the results have been declared. If you're one of the students who appeared for the exam, make sure to check your results and plan your next steps accordingly.

Read more: UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 released at upresults.nic.in, steps to check scores via SMS, DigiLocker

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.