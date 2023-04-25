UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 released at upresults.nic.in, steps to check scores via SMS, DigiLocker

The UP Board Result 2023 for High School and Intermediate exams is finally out! The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad organized the Matric and Inter exams from February 16, 2023, to March 3 and 4, 2023, respectively. According to the official announcement made by the Secretary of UP Board, Mr. Dibyakant Shukla, the results are now available on the board's official website, upmsp.edu.in, and the National Informatics Centre's website, upresults.in.

Over 58 lakh students have been eagerly waiting for their results, and it's natural for them to be anxious to access their scores. Apart from checking the results online, students can also check their UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 via SMS service.

To check your result via SMS, follow these simple steps:

Class 10 via SMS:

Step 1: Open the SMS/message app on your phone.

Step 2: Compose a new SMS.

Step 3: Type UP10<space>Roll Number.

Step 4: Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 5: You will receive the result on your mobile phone.

Class 12 via SMS:

Step 1: Go to the SMS/message app on your phone.

Step 2: Compose a new SMS.

Step 3: Type UP12<space>Roll Number.

Step 4: Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 5: You will receive the result on your mobile phone.

In addition to SMS, students can also check their results on the official website of the UP Board by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to one of the UP Board's official websites.

Step 2: Select the appropriate class's link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, including your 10-digit roll number.

Step 4: Your UP Board Result 2023 will show up on your screen after providing the relevant details.

Step 5: Print out your scorecard for future use.

Finally, for those who prefer the digital route, students can check their UP Board Class 12 mark sheet via DigiLocker. Here's how:

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker application from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Register for an account by entering your name, phone number, date of birth, and Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Enter the one-time password (OTP) to authenticate your account.

Step 4: Select Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad under "issued documents" after completing the registration process successfully.

Step 5: Enter your roll number to access and download the UP Board Class 12 mark sheet.