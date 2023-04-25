Search icon
UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 released at upresults.nic.in, check direct link, step-by-step process

The UP Board exams this year began on February 16 and ended on March 4 for Class 12 and from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10. To clear the UP Board Result 2023, candidates must secure a total of 33 percent marks as an aggregate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released the Class 10, 12 Result today - April 25, 2023. According to the official announcement, the UP Board Result 2023 for Class 10, 12 was released today at 1:30 pm. 

"The general public is informed that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2023 will be declared on April 25, 2023, at 1.30 pm from the Secondary Education Council Headquarters, Prayagraj," read the official notice issued by the UP Board.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2023 Direct Link 
UP Board Class 12 Result 2023 Direct Link

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Official websites to check scores 

www.upresults.nic.in
www.upmsp.edu.in
www.results.gov.in
www.indiaresult.com

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date and Time 

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 was released today, April 25, 2023, at 1:30 pm. 

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Step-by-step process to check scores 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'UP Board Result 2023' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and roll number to login

Step 4: Your UP Board Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use. 

The UP Board exams this year began on February 16 and ended on March 4 for Class 12 and from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10.

To clear the UP Board Result 2023, candidates must secure a total of 33 percent marks as an aggregate. Candidates who fail in the UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 must appear for the supplementary exams.

