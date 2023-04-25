UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Didn't pass the exam? Know when is UP Board Compartment Exam 2023

File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh, UP Board Result 2023 has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Education Board during a press conference today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared the results for around 58 lakh students. Candidates will now be able to check their results at www.upresults.nic.in and www.upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Pass Percentage

For UP Board 12th Results 2023, the pass percentage is 75.52 percent. Shubh Chhapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Charkhari in Mahoba district has secured the first rank in the Class 12 board exams with a score of 489/500.

For the UP Board 10th Result 2022, the overall pass percentage stood at 89.78 percent. Sitapur's Priyanshi Soni topped the exam with 98.33%.

In case the students did not pass the exam, they have an option of appearing for the UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 or UP Board Reevaluation Exam 2023. The UP Education Board is yet to declare the date for the Compartment/Reevaluation Exam, however, it is likely to be held in June 2023.

While Class 10 Uttar Pradesh board exams were held from February 16 to March 3, the UP Board Class 12 exams were held between February 16 and March 4.

To clear the UP Board Result 2023, candidates must secure a total of 33 percent marks as an aggregate.