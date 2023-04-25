Search icon
UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Sitapur's Priyanshi Soni tops Class 10 with 98.33%, Shubh Chapra tops Class 12

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared the results for around 58 lakh students. Candidates will now be able to check their results at www.upresults.nic.in and www.upmsp.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh, UP Board Result 2023 has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Education Board during a press conference today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared the results for around 58 lakh students. Candidates will now be able to check their results at www.upresults.nic.in and www.upmsp.edu.in. 

While Class 10 Uttar Pradesh board exams were held from February 16 to March 3, the UP Board Class 12 exams were held between February 16 and March 4.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2023 Direct Link 

UP Board Class 12 Result 2023 Direct Link 

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Pass Percentage 

For UP Board 12th Results 2023, the pass percentage is 75.52 percent. Girls have outshined boys with an impressive score of 83%, whereas boys have scored 69.34%. Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Charkhari in Mahoba district has secured the first rank in the Class 12 board exams with a score of 489/500.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2023

Pass Percentage: 89.78 percent

Boys passed: 86.64 percent

Girls passed: 93.34 percent

List of Class 10 UP Board Result 2023 Toppers 

Priyanshi Soni, Sitapur (98.33%)
Sushant Pandey, Kanpur Dehat
Nistaq Noor, Ayodhya.

