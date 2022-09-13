Search icon
UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022 DECLARED at upmsp.edu.in, check direct link

UP Board conducted the Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam on August 27, 2022. The results can be checked on the official website - www.upmsp.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has declared the UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 Compartment Result today - September 13, 2022. Students can now check their UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022 on the official website - www.upmsp.edu.in.

For the unversed, UP Board conducted the Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam on August 27, 2022. The students who had failed to pass their Inter and High School exams appeared for the compartment exams.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 Direct Link
UPMSP UP Board Class 12 Compartment Result 2022 Direct Link 

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022: Steps to check scores 

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP - www.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the 'UP Compartment Result' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link according to your class and enter your roll number, date of birth, nd other credentials. 

Step 4: Your UP Board Compartment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use. 

It is important to note that students need to score at least 33 percent marks to pass the UP Board exams. Students of Class 10 gave their UP Board exams from March 24 to April 13 and the students of Class 12 also gave their exams during the same time. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP announced the UP Board Result 2022 for Classes 10, and 12 on June 18, 2022.

Haryana Board 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: Check important details here
