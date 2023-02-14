Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPMSP UP Board Admit Card 2023 released for Class 10, 12 Board Exams, download hall ticket via upmsp.edu.in

According to the UP Board Date Sheet 2023, Uttar Pradesh Board Exams will begin on February 16, 2023, for Class and Class 12. The UP Board Exams for Class 10 will end on March 3, while the UP Board Exams for Class 12 will end on March 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

UPMSP UP Board Admit Card 2023 released for Class 10, 12 Board Exams, download hall ticket via upmsp.edu.in
File Photo

Uttar Pradesh, UP Board Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP. The admit card download link has also been made active on the official website - www.upmsp.edu.in. 

Candidates who are going to appear for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams will have to mandatorily carry their admit cards to the exam centre. 

READ | Tamil news presenter Kanmani Sekar sparks pregnancy rumours with latest video, fans say 'happy for you'

UP Board Exam 2023 Date 

According to the UP Board Date Sheet 2023, Uttar Pradesh Board Exams will begin on February 16, 2023, for Class and Class 12. The UP Board Exams for Class 10 will end on March 3, while the UP Board Exams for Class 12 will end on March 4. 

Uttar Pradesh Board Admit Card 2023: Direct link to download 

Uttar Pradesh Board Admit Card 2023: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the UP Board Admit Card link on the homepage

READ | WHO confirms outbreak of Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea: Know all about disease, symptoms, cure, how it's spread

Step 3: Enter your credentials and access the UPMSP website 

Step 4: Check and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for future use 

For the unversed, the UP Board Exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 8 am and will go on till 11:15 am. The second shift will be in the afternoon. It will begin at 2 pm and will conclude at 5:30 pm.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adam Zampa plants a kiss on Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League's Valentine's Day post, photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.