UPMSP UP Board Admit Card 2023 released for Class 10, 12 Board Exams, download hall ticket via upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh, UP Board Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP. The admit card download link has also been made active on the official website - www.upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates who are going to appear for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams will have to mandatorily carry their admit cards to the exam centre.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date

According to the UP Board Date Sheet 2023, Uttar Pradesh Board Exams will begin on February 16, 2023, for Class and Class 12. The UP Board Exams for Class 10 will end on March 3, while the UP Board Exams for Class 12 will end on March 4.

Uttar Pradesh Board Admit Card 2023: Direct link to download

Uttar Pradesh Board Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the UP Board Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials and access the UPMSP website

Step 4: Check and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for future use

For the unversed, the UP Board Exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 8 am and will go on till 11:15 am. The second shift will be in the afternoon. It will begin at 2 pm and will conclude at 5:30 pm.