UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Class 10, Class 12 results to be announced today; How to download scorecard on website, Digilocker, Umang App

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EDUCATION
UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026: The official notification has been announced from the Board's headquarters in Prayagraj. The results will be simultaneously released on the official portal and the DigiLocker platform.
UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10th and Class 12th results today, on April 23, 2026(Thursday). The official notification has been announced from the Board's headquarters in Prayagraj. The results will be simultaneously released on the official portal and the DigiLocker platform.
Along with individual scores, UPMSP will release key statistics including the number of students who appeared & passed, overall pass rate, and toppers’ list. Minimum 33% marks in each subject and aggregate. Grades range from A1 (91-100 marks) to E2 (below 21 marks). 75%+ is considered a distinction.
Approximately 27.32 lakh students appeared for the High School (Class 10) examinations, which were conducted between February 18 and March 12, followed by a swift yet extensive evaluation phase from March 18 to April 4.