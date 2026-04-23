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UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Class 10, Class 12 results to be announced today; How to download scorecard on website, Digilocker, Umang App

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026: The official notification has been announced from the Board's headquarters in Prayagraj. The results will be simultaneously released on the official portal and the DigiLocker platform.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 10:27 AM IST

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Class 10, Class 12 results to be announced today; How to download scorecard on website, Digilocker, Umang App
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UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10th and Class 12th results today, on April 23, 2026(Thursday). The official notification has been announced from the Board's headquarters in Prayagraj. The results will be simultaneously released on the official portal and the DigiLocker platform. 

Along with individual scores, UPMSP will release key statistics including the number of students who appeared & passed, overall pass rate, and toppers’ list. Minimum 33% marks in each subject and aggregate. Grades range from A1 (91-100 marks) to E2 (below 21 marks). 75%+ is considered a distinction. 

Approximately 27.32 lakh students appeared for the High School (Class 10) examinations, which were conducted between February 18 and March 12, followed by a swift yet extensive evaluation phase from March 18 to April 4. 

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2026: How to download scorecard via website

  • Candidates can follow the steps elucidated here to download the UP Board scorecards from official website:
  • Go to the official UP Board website: www.upmsp.edu.in
  • Click on the link for “UP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “UP Board Class 12 Result 2026”
  • Enter your roll number and required details
  • Click on the Submit button
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download the marksheet and take a printout for future use

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2026: How to download scorecard via Digilocker

  • Students can follow the steps elucidated here to download the UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2026 from DigiLocker:
  • Go to results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
  • Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar-linked credentials
  • Navigate to the Education or UP Board section
  • Select Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026
  • Enter your roll number and other required details
  • Your digital marksheet will be displayed
  • Download and save it for official use

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2026: How to download scorecard via Umang App

  • Open or Download the UMANG app 
  • Open it and register/log in with your mobile number.
  • Search for UP Board: On the homepage, type “UP Board” or “UPMSP” in the search bar. You can also go to the Education category.
  • Tap on UPMSP → Choose Class 10 Result 2026 or Class 12 Result 2026.
  • Input your Roll Number and other required details like school code,
  • submit the details and the provisional marksheet will appear on screen. 
  • Download the PDF and save it for future use.
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