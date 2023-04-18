Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 to be out soon, important websites, steps to check scorecard via SMS, DigiLocker

Students who appeared for classes 10 and 12 can check their results via the official websites - www.upresults.nic.in, www.upmsp.edu.in, and www.results.upmsp.edu.in. The result can be checked using a 10-digit UP board roll number.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 to be out soon, important websites, steps to check scorecard via SMS, DigiLocker
File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the UP board’s 10th and 12th results soon. The date and time is yet to be confirmed after close to 58 lakh students appeared for the UP board high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations.

Students who appeared for classes 10 and 12 can check their results via the official websites - www.upresults.nic.in, www.upmsp.edu.in, and www.results.upmsp.edu.in. The result can be checked using a 10-digit UP board roll number.

UP Board Results 2023: Step-by-step process to check 

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of the UP board

Step 2: Click on the UP Board Results 2023 for Class 10,12. 

Step 3: Enter your 10-digit UP Board 2023 roll number and other details 

READ | Make UPI payment without internet connectivity, here's step-by-step process

Step 4: The UP board result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the UP board exam 2023 scorecard.

Step-by-step process to check UP Board Results 2023 via SMS

For getting their result on their mobile phone, students must type “UP10” or “UP12” followed by their 10-digit roll number and send it to 56263.

READ | CUET PG 2023 Registration Window to close tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, check list of documents required

UP Board Result 2023: Step-by-step process to check via DigiLocker 

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app from Google Playstore or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Create an account using your name, mobile number, date of birth, and Aadhaar number. 

Step 3: Verify your account using the one-time password (OTP)

Step 4: Once the account is created, go to the ‘issued documents’ section and select Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

Step 5: Enter your roll number to check and download the UP Class 10, 12 mark sheet.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mukul Roy 'untraceable' since Monday evening, claims son
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.