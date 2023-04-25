UPMSP Board Results 2023: Meet Priyanshi Soni, topper of UP Board Class 10 exam 2023 who scored 98.3 percent

UP Class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni (Photo - Zee UP/UK Assignment)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UMSP) has announced the results of the UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 board results 2023, and just like last year, the girls have outperformed the boys this year. The UP Board Class 10 topper 2023 is Priyanshi Soni.

According to the topper list released by the Uttar Pradesh board, a girl named Priyanshi Soni topped the UP Board Class 10 results in 2023. The second and third toppers of the Class 10 board results are Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor.

Priyanshi Soni, who has become the topper of the UPMSP Class 10 board results 2023, has secured a stunning 98.3 percent in the examinations. By topping the exams, Priyanshi Soni has now become a household name and famous on social media.

As per the UPMSP board result topper list, Priyanshi Soni scored 590 out of 600 marks in the Class 10 board exams. Priyanshi Soni hails from the Sitapur district and studied at the Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College in Uttar Pradesh.

The UPMSP declared the results of the UP Class 10 and Class 12 results 2023 on Tuesday, April 25, and students can now access the High School and Intermediate results on the official websites of UP Board - upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

While Priyanshi Soni has topped Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board exams 2023, the UP Class 12 topper is Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahoba with a score of 489/500.

Students who wish to check their UPMSP board results 2023 can visit the official website of the board and enter their 10-digit roll number as well as their date of birth.

