UPLDB Maitri Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 2000 Multi-Purpose AI Technician posts at upldb.up.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Live Stock Development Board (UPLDB) is inviting applications for 2000 Multi-Purpose AI Technician (Maitri) posts through Rashtriya Gokul Mission. The last date to apply is June 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upldb.up.gov.in.
UPLDB Maitri Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Multi-Purpose AI Technician (Maitri)
No. of Vacancy: 2000
Pay Scale: Not Specified
Category wise Details
UR/OBC: 1400
SC: 500
ST: 100
Total: 2000
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a High School (Science Category) Passed, Inter (Biology) Preference Will Be Given.
Age Limit: 18 to 40 years
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the UPLDB official website upldb.up.gov.in.
UPLDB Maitri Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: May 05, 2022
Last date for online application submission: June 10, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit or Test.