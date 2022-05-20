UPLDB Maitri Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 2000 Multi-Purpose AI Technician posts at upldb.up.gov.in

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Live Stock Development Board (UPLDB) is inviting applications for 2000 Multi-Purpose AI Technician (Maitri) posts through Rashtriya Gokul Mission. The last date to apply is June 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upldb.up.gov.in.

UPLDB Maitri Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Multi-Purpose AI Technician (Maitri)

No. of Vacancy: 2000

Pay Scale: Not Specified

Category wise Details

UR/OBC: 1400

SC: 500

ST: 100

Total: 2000

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a High School (Science Category) Passed, Inter (Biology) Preference Will Be Given.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the UPLDB official website upldb.up.gov.in.

UPLDB Maitri Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 05, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 10, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit or Test.