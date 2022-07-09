UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Over 900 vacancies, details here

UPHESC Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission, UPHESC is inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of UPHESC on uphesc.org till August 7, 2022.

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment aims to fill up 917 posts in the organisation. The last date to pay the application fee is August 8, 2022.

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Professor: 917 Posts

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general and other backward categories are required to pay Rs 2000. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee.

