UPCET 2021: Uttar Pradesh common entrance test to be held in September â€“Check detailed schedule here

Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) exam dates have been released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 11, 2021. UPCET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 5 and 6, 2021 across the state in various shifts. Candidates can check the complete schedule through the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in.

“It has been decided that the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)-2021, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on 5 September 2021(Sunday) and 6 September 2021(Monday),” reads the official notice.

The examination will be held in different shifts. On September 5, the MBA exam will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, MCA, M.Sc. (Maths) M.Sc, M.Tech from 4 pm to 6 pm. On September 6 the examination for various courses will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, 12 noon to 2 pm, 4 pm to 7 pm, as per the official schedule.

The UPCET 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 18, 2021, but was later postponed to June 25, 2021, due to the Covid-19 situation. Candidates who qualify in UPCET 2021 will be called for counselling and seat allocation. The allocation will be on the basis of rank/score.

Admit cards will be released in due course on upcet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is for admission in B.Pharm, B.Des, BHMCT, B.Voc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, integrated MBA, B.Tec lateral entry, B.Pharm lateral entry, MCA, BBA, M.Sc, and M.Tech course.

