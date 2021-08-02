UPCATET 2021 admit card released for August 12, 13 exams- Direct link to download

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut has released the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website, upcatetadmissions.org.

UPCATET 2021 will be a three-hour exam. The examination is held in offline mode once a year. In 2020, the examination was conducted by Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology.

To download UPCATET 2021 admit card, the candidate needs to log in by the applicant login button on the website, upcatetadmissions.org.

UPCATET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on August 12 and 13. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on August 6 and 7 but was postponed later.

Steps to download UPCATET 2021 Admit Card:

Visit the official website -upcatetadmissions.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Login’ link.

A new window will pop up.

Enter the required details such as registration number and password.

Once logged in, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Download admit card and take a hardcopy for future use.