UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended, details here

UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has extended the registration date to apply for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) till July 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the Board’s official website, upsessb.org.

It is to be noted that the last date to pay the fee and submit the application form is July 13 and July 16, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4163 posts will be filled. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.

UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

TGT: 3539 posts

PGT: 624 posts

UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check their educational qualifications and age limits from the official notification.

UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Log in to “Current Openings” and Select the desired post from TGT or PGT.

Click on “Apply Online”.

The subject-wise list will appear on the screen.

Choose your desired subject and start with your registration by filling in all details correctly.

Complete the Online Registration & Click on the “Submit” button.

Take a printout of the Online application for UP TGT PGT 2022 for future use.

