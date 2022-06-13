UP Police SI Result 2022 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

UP Police final selection results of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer have been released by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates who applied for SI, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer Posts and gave the PET and PST tests for the UP Police SI Recruitment Exam 2021 can now check their results available on the official website.

The UP Police SI Recruitment Exam 2021 computer based test was conducted from November 12, 2021 to December 1, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up to 9534 posts in Uttar Pradesh Police. The total number of vacancies for Sub Inspector (SI) Male/Female were 9027 , for Platoon Commander (PAC) – Male were 484 and for Fire Officer – Male were 23 posts.

Selection Process: Selection is be based on Online Written Examination, Documentation & Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

UP Police SI Result 2022: How to download