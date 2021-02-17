UP Police Recruitment 2021: Notification for 9534 vacancies soon at uppbpb.gov.in, check details here

UP Police Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) is expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) on its official website - uppbpb.gov.in soon. However, there is no official information regarding the release date of notification.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for UP Police Recruitment 2021 updates.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 9534

Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police (Male/Female)

Platoon Commander PAC/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male)

Fire Service Second Officer (Male)

UP Police in August last year had released the notification for UP SI Recruitment tender. As per the notice, the number of vacancies was increased to 9534 posts, reported Jagran Josh.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification

Applicants must possess a graduation degree or equivalent from any recognized university.

Age Limit

The age limit for UP Police SI recruitment is 21 to 28 years.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in 3 phases- CBT-based written exam, document verification and physical standard examination, physical ability test. The criteria of selection will be reportedly relaxed this time as the candidates will be required to score a minimum of 35 marks in each of the four sections of the written examination to get shortlisted for the physical ability test. Earlier the cut off mark for UP Police SI written exam was 50.