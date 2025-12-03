UP Police SI Exam Date 2025-26 Out; check official notice, exam dates here

What is IIT Kanpur's Bright Minds Scholarship? Check eligibility, steps to apply and more
UP SI Exam: Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can now check and download the official notice for the exam dates.
UP Police SI 2025 Exam Date: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the written examination dates for the UP Police Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2025. The SI written examination will be conducted over two days -- on March 14 and March 15, 2026. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can now check and download the official notice for the exam dates at https://uppbpb.gov.in. Get a direct link to read the official notice here.
The UP SI recruitment drive is for a total of 4,543 vacancies, including Sub Inspector Male, Sub Inspector Female, and SI Platoon Commander posts. Sub Inspector Male positions account for 4,242 posts, while Sub Inspector Female vacancies are 106. Additionally, there are 135 posts for SI Platoon Commander and 60 posts for SI Platoon Commander (Special Security Force).
1. Written Examination
2. Document Verification (DV)
3. Physical Standard Test (PST)
4. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
5. Final Merit List
Only candidates who qualify in each phase will be considered for the final selection.