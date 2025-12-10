UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here
EDUCATION
UP Police SI ASI Result 2025: Candidates who appeared for the written exam can now download their scorecards. Check steps below.
UP Police SI ASI Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results for the Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the written exam can now download their scorecards. The exam was conducted on November 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 921 posts within the Uttar Pradesh Police force.
Step 1: Go to UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's official website at uppbpb.gov.in.
Step 2. Look for the link related to the UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025.
Step 3. On a new login page, enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and your Date of Birth as required.
Step 4. After entering the details, click 'Submit'. Your UP Police SI ASI Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Take a printout of your scorecard for the recruitment process.
Get the direct link HERE.
उ0प्र0 पुलिस में उप निरीक्षक(गोपनीय), पुलिस सहायक उप निरीक्षक(लिपिक) एवं पुलिस सहायक उप निरीक्षक(लेखा) के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती 2023 की लिखित परीक्षा में अर्ह पाये गये अभ्यर्थियों की सूचना का प्रकाशन बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर किया गया है। अर्ह अभ्यर्थियों के अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं…— Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) December 10, 2025
The UP Police SI ASI recruitment follows a multi-stage selection procedure. Now, the subsequent phases include:
1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standards Test (PST)
2. Document Verification
3. Computer Typing/Stenography Test: A qualifying test for typing speed in Hindi and English, as per the post requirements.
4. Medical Examination: A final health check to ensure fitness for service.
The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' performance in the written examination and subsequent tests.