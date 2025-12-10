FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 crore, which team enters IPL 2026 auction most desperate?

Starlink vs Jio vs Airtel: Can Elon Musk's satellite internet replace 4G and 5G services of Indian telcos? Know here

After Salman Khan, Dabanng director Abhinav Kashyap attacks Shah Rukh Khan, says he isn't a superstar: 'He sold paan...'

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit amid mid-winter Parliament session, calls him ‘Videsh Nayak’

After RCB stint, Dinesh Karthik takes over as mentor and batting coach of THIS franchise

First Apple store set to open in Noida: Timings, location and everything you need to know

Akshaye Khanna is inspired by Vinod Khanna? His Dhurandhar Entry dance reminds fans of his father’s dance in Pakistan’s Lahore with…

Who is Virandeep Singh? Malaysian top all-rounder becomes only associate player in IPL 2026 auction final list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than Rs 18 crore? Maximum-fee rule and BCCI's share explained

IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood becomes most popular Indian show in 2025

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

UP Police SI ASI Result 2025: Candidates who appeared for the written exam can now download their scorecards. Check steps below.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

UP Police SI ASI Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results for the Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the written exam can now download their scorecards. The exam was conducted on November 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 921 posts within the Uttar Pradesh Police force.

Steps to download UP Police SI ASI Scorecard 2025

Step 1: Go to UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2. Look for the link related to the UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025.

Step 3. On a new login page, enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and your Date of Birth as required.

Step 4. After entering the details, click 'Submit'. Your UP Police SI ASI Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Take a printout of your scorecard for the recruitment process.

Get the direct link HERE.

 

 

What's next?

The UP Police SI ASI recruitment follows a multi-stage selection procedure. Now, the subsequent phases include:

1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standards Test (PST)

2. Document Verification

3. Computer Typing/Stenography Test: A qualifying test for typing speed in Hindi and English, as per the post requirements.

4. Medical Examination: A final health check to ensure fitness for service.

The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' performance in the written examination and subsequent tests.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than Rs 18 crore? Maximum-fee rule and BCCI's share explained
IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than
Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here
Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood becomes most popular Indian show in 2025
UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here
UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK here
With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 crore, which team enters IPL 2026 auction most desperate?
With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 cr
Starlink vs Jio vs Airtel: Can Elon Musk's satellite internet replace 4G and 5G services of Indian telcos? Know here
Starlink vs Jio vs Airtel: Can Elon Musk's satellite internet replace 4G and 5G?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Umesh Yadav to Richard Gleeson: Here's look at 5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement