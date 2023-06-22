UP Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Application process to begin soon for UPPRPB 52699 Constable posts

File photo

UP Police Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the recruitment for 52,699 constables posts. The detailed notification will be published by July 15. The selection is based on a written examination which will be conducted by the end of this year. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 52,699 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy details:

Constable Civil Police: 41,811

Constable PAC: 8,540

Firemen: 1,007

Constable Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force: 1,341

The selection process for candidates will be based on a number of factors, including a written test and a physical examination. The UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam will be conducted offline using OMR sheets, same as the previous hiring process. Objective-type questions on topics including general knowledge, general Hindi, science, numerical ability, mental ability, mental aptitude/IQ, and reasoning ability will be included in the exam.