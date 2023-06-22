Search icon
UP Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Application process to begin soon for UPPRPB 52699 Constable posts

UP Police Recruitment 2023: This recruitment drive will fill a total of 52,699 posts in the organisation

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

UP Police Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the recruitment for 52,699 constables posts. The detailed notification will be published by July 15. The selection is based on a written examination which will be conducted by the end of this year. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 52,699 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy details: 
Constable Civil Police: 41,811
Constable PAC: 8,540
Firemen: 1,007
Constable Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force: 1,341

The selection process for candidates will be based on a number of factors, including a written test and a physical examination. The UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam will be conducted offline using OMR sheets, same as the previous hiring process. Objective-type questions on topics including general knowledge, general Hindi, science, numerical ability, mental ability, mental aptitude/IQ, and reasoning ability will be included in the exam.

 

