UP Police Recruitment 2022: Registration begins today for 120 posts at uppbpb.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

UP Police UPPRPB is inviting applications for 120 Workshop Staff posts in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre. The last date to apply is February 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Workshop Staff

No. of Vacancy: 120

Pay Scale: 21700 – 69100/- Level- 3

UPPRPB Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022 Category Wise Details

UR: 51

EWS: 11

OBC (NCL): 32

SC: 24

ST: 02

Total: 120

UPPRPB Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th (High School) Exam Passed and ITI in Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Electrical /Computer Science/IT/Radio & Television/Electric Supply and Manufacturing/ Refrigeration/Mechanic Instrument/Mechanic Electronics/COPA Trades.

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Bank challan.

For All Candidate: Rs. 400/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the UPPRPB website uppbpb.gov.in.

Starting date for application form submission: January 27, 2022

Last date for application form submission: February 28, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 28, 2022

UPPRPB Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Examination, Documentation and Physical Standard Test (PST).

UPPRPB Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022 Notification: uppbpb.gov.in/notice