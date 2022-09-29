Search icon
UP Police Recruitment 2022 notification released for 534 Constable posts at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

UP Police Recruitment 2022 notification: Interested candidates can apply through the official website of uppbpb.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow is inviting applications for 524 Constable posts under sports quota. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of uppbpb.gov.in. The application process will begin on October 1. The last date to apply is October 31, 2022. Out of 524 Constable posts, 335 are male candidates and 199 are female candidates. 

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility here
In order to be eligible to apply, candidates must have played in any of these
I. National Games
II. National Championship (Junior/Senior)
III. Federal Cup National (Junior/Senior)
IV. All India Inter State Championship (Senior)
V. All India Inter University Tournament
VI. World School (Area-19)
VII. National School Games (Ad-19)
VIII. All India Police Sports Competition

UP Police Recruitment (UPPRPB): Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the UP Police Recruitment (UPPRPB) website - uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: Go through the UP Police Constable Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 notification 
Step 3: Apply online 'UP Police Constable Sports Quota Recruitment 2022' link (to be activated on October 1)
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Submit the application and note down the application registration number

