UP Police Recruitment 2022 notification released for 534 Constable posts at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow is inviting applications for 524 Constable posts under sports quota. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of uppbpb.gov.in. The application process will begin on October 1. The last date to apply is October 31, 2022. Out of 524 Constable posts, 335 are male candidates and 199 are female candidates.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility here

In order to be eligible to apply, candidates must have played in any of these

I. National Games

II. National Championship (Junior/Senior)

III. Federal Cup National (Junior/Senior)

IV. All India Inter State Championship (Senior)

V. All India Inter University Tournament

VI. World School (Area-19)

VII. National School Games (Ad-19)

VIII. All India Police Sports Competition

UP Police Recruitment (UPPRPB): Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the UP Police Recruitment (UPPRPB) website - uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Go through the UP Police Constable Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 notification

Step 3: Apply online 'UP Police Constable Sports Quota Recruitment 2022' link (to be activated on October 1)

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Submit the application and note down the application registration number

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Notification